AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center recently released details surrounding the upcoming “Cold as Ice” run, which looks to benefit the center.

According to a news release from the center, the run, which is aimed at benefitting children and families served by The Bridge, will be at 8:30 a.m. Saturday at Get Fit, located at 1911 S Georgia. During the run, awards will be given for overall, masters (over 50) winners along with age group winners for both the 5K and the 10K.

“We are grateful to Karen and her team at Get Fit, the sponsors of the Cold as Ice Run, and every entrant who will brave the cold to help children throughout the panhandle on their path to healing and justice,” The Bridge Children’s Advocacy Center Executive Director Shelly Bohannon said in the release.

Officials said packet pick-up will take place from 4:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Friday at Get Fit’s location. While race day entries are not allowed, officials stressed that registration is open through 11:59 p.m. on Thursday in-store or online.