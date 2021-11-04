Saturday CDL appointments at drivers license offices available through November

AUSTIN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Certain driver’s license offices will offer a number of appointments on Nov. 6, 13, and 20 to help with commercial driver license (CDL) services, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS).

DPS said that the extra Saturday hours, set to be from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., were set in order to help people needing to apply for, renew, replace, or upgrade their CDL because of issues with the strained supply chain.

“We’ve all seen reports, or personally felt the impact, of the severe strain our supply chain is currently facing,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “By adding CDL services at select offices, we can get more qualified commercial drivers out on the roads to move more goods to Texans across the state and help meet the demand.”

Including Amarillo, DPS released a list of participating driver’s license offices for the extra hours. In order to use the additional availability for driver’s license services, those interested can make an appointment through the DPS website.

Noted by numerous national news outlets as well as the White House, the US has seen a shortage in truck drivers alongside struggling to deal with severe bottlenecks across both the domestic and international supply chains.