Santa for Seniors helping out area home-bound residents have a merry Christmas

“They have given to Moore County so we want to give back to them,” said Sheila Haltom, Santa for Seniors.

For several years, Haltom has been a part of Santa for Seniors, a program that puts together and delivers baskets of essential items and goodies for those that can’t leave their home, so that they can enjoy Christmas time.

“A lot of our shut-ins do not have family here in Moore County and so they may not get seen at all. But it’s just another way to reach out and meet with our shut-ins and our elderly and let them know that we want to give back to them,” said Haltom.

But this year the program was in danger of folding after the agency that had been doing it, decided to go another direction and weren’t going to be able to put it together, which didn’t sit well with Haltom.

“During Thanksgiving I decided that we were going to put this together and we’re going to do this because being the director of Meals on Wheels, I have 140 patrons and so I can’t let them go either,” said Haltom.

Haltom along with the help of Kathy Trayler and dozens of other volunteers rallied to save the program from going under, which means the world to Haltom, knowing she’s ensuring a merry Christmas.

“They’re counting on this. We’ve done if for enough years that they count on this big white basket coming and we have volunteers that have already started coming and saying I will be there to help get these baskets filled and want to help deliver them as well. They will have their Christmas as far as the community is concerned,” said Haltom.

For more information about Santa for Seniors and how you can help the program out, you can call any one of these numbers:

806-922-5155

806-922-4946

806-930-7603