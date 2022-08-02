AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT)— According to the Herring Hotel Project website, Sandvick Architects have been chosen to renovate and restore the Herring Hotel in downtown Amarillo.

Project Details

According to the website, The Herring Hotel will be renovated and restored over a three-year period. In conjunction with support from the city of Amarillo, Sandvick Architects will revive the 14-story Art Deco building, which was originally designed by famed historic architects Shepard & Wise.

The website stated that the hotel will feature a fully-renovated collection of 250 guest rooms and amenities. The hotel will also feature a rooftop lounge, business facilities, event ballrooms, restaurants, coffee shop, and retail options along with modernized amenities.

About Sandvick Architects



According to their website, Sandvick Architects assists downtowns and urban neighborhoods large and small, in an effort to encourage reinvestment in the existing building stock, find new uses for underutilized buildings, and promote planning with preservation as a central initiative.

History

The website noted that the Herring Hotel was one of three oil-boom era hotels built in the 1920s. It was the largest of these types of hotels, and home to the Old Tascosa Room, where cattle and oil barons gathered to discuss business and unwind. The Old Tascosa Room featured western frescoes painted by noted muralist and artist H.D. Bugbee. Only one of the frescoes is intact after a water main flooded the basement several years ago.

The hotel’s 14 stories and 600 hotel rooms made it the largest of the 1920s era buildings. Its builder, Cornelius Taylor Herring was a pioneer, cattleman, oilman and banker. He also owned 98,000 acres of the LS Ranch north of Amarillo. The Hotel was converted into federal office space in the early 1970s, but was abandoned a short time later.

Anyone interested in supporting the Herring Hotel renovation can become an investor at the Herring Hotel Project website.