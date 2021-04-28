San Jacinto Christian Academy to host annual Love Thy Neighbor Walk-A-Thon April 28

CANADIAN, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — San Jacinto Christian Academy is hosting their annual Love Thy Neighbor Walk-A-Thon today, April 28 from 8:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m., according to news release from San Jacinto.

The school said that stations will be on the course where the kids can write prayer cards that will be delivered to local are neighborhoods.

The purpose of the Walk-A-Thon for kids to reach out to others through service and raise money for the school and for kids to reach out to others through service, according to the school.

The location for the event is on the San Jacinto campus at 501 S. Carolina off Historic Route 66 and for more information email Amy Sternenberg at asternenberg@sanjac.org