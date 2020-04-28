San Jacinto Christian Academy hosting food drive May 1st

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — San Jacinto Christian Academy is asking for help to “stuff the bus” with donated canned goods, non-perishable food and paper products.

They’ll donate the items to the High Plains Food Bank to help fill plates and pantries for neighbors in need.

Donations will be accepted 1-5 p.m. through Friday, May 1st at San Jacinto Christian Academy, located at 509 S Carolina.

