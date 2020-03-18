San Jacinto Christian Academy closing school until April 6

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — San Jacinto Christian Academy will be closing school until April 6.

SHJCA said it will be open Monday, March 23, if parents or students need to pick up any needed resources for home study and assignment completion.

The school said in a statement:

“We are committed to the protection of our students, families, and community during these unusual circumstances.

Our prayers are with our families and the community as we all do our part, while trusting God, and allowing Him to navigate us through these current challenges.”

