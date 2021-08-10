San Jacinto Arts Project to premiere today, features history of Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The San Jacinto Arts Project is set to premiere today, August 10 at 10:30 a.m. and will feature the history of Amarillo through art, according to a press release by San Jacinto.

The event, located outside of the original San Jacinto Fire Station, 610 South Georgia, is the third neighborhood art project that tells a story of Amarillo with the project benefiting the San Jacinto neighborhood, according to the release.

Artists will have the opportunity to win prizing which total over $3,500 in the form of scholarships for students who enter, the release explained.

In addition, the art featured at the event will include paintings to photography, sculpting to poetry and more. The list below is upcoming events provided by San Jacinto:



Friday, Aug. 20 from 5:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. – Hot August Night – Paint on locations at Aunt Eeks Books and Curiosities, 2900 6th Street, and submit you work on Aug. 20. Prizes will be given for first place and People’s Choice. The public can dress as their favorite artist or artwork like Bob Ross or Frida Kahlo with prizes given for first place and People’s Choice.

– Paint on locations at Aunt Eeks Books and Curiosities, 2900 6th Street, and submit you work on Aug. 20. Prizes will be given for first place and People’s Choice. The public can dress as their favorite artist or artwork like Bob Ross or Frida Kahlo with prizes given for first place and People’s Choice. Thursday, Sept. 23 – deadline to submit your show entry.

Thursday, Sept. 30 from 6:30 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. – San Jacinto Arts Project Premier at Rockin’ OT, 3100 6th Street.

at Rockin’ OT, 3100 6th Street. Friday, October 1 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. – show at Rockin’ OT

Saturday, October 2 – Fall Arts Festival all day on 6th street. Artist tents and other vendors are welcome to take part in the festivities.

For rules and more information on upcoming events click here.