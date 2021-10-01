San Jacinto Arts Project announces art show winners

One of the pieces featured in the San Jacinto Arts Project.

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The San Jacinto Arts Project has announced the art pieces that were awarded ribbons and prize money during the opening event of the latest neighborhood’s art show.

The project announced it opened to the public on Thursday, Sept. 30 “crowded with patrons and paintings.” All the artwork on display was judged and these are the winners:

Best of Show – “The Beef Barrel,” Jesse Cole Rios ($500)

– “The Beef Barrel,” Jesse Cole Rios ($500) Best Photography – “1621 SW 5th,” Ralph Duke ($250)

– “1621 SW 5th,” Ralph Duke ($250) Best Painting – “Swimmin and Swingin at the Nat,” Nancy Ryder ($250)

– “Swimmin at the Nat,” Nancy Ryder ($250) Best Mixed Media – “You`ve Come a Long Way, Baby!”, Melynn Huntley ($250)

– “You`ve Come a Long Way, Baby!”, Melynn Huntley ($250) Best 3-Dimensional – “Dancing the Night Away,” Jo Lyn Brown ($250)

– “Dancing the Night Away,” Jo Lyn Brown ($250) Best Storyteller – “They Called Cal,” Lou Baggett ($250)

– “They Called Cal,” Lou Baggett ($250) Judges Award – “Save The Ranchotel,” Emily Koller ($250)

– “Save The Ranchotel,” Emily Koller ($250) People`s Choice – “Pretty Patties,” Ahlijandra Myers Caprock High School ($250)

– “Pretty Patties,” Ahlijandra Myers Caprock High School ($250) Best Body of Work by a School – San Jacinto Christian Academy ($500)

– San Jacinto Christian Academy ($500) Student Scholarships (4) – Ahlijandra Myers, Caprock High School; Audrey McGregor, San Jacinto Christian Academy; Madeline Kennedy, Tascosa High School; Nolan Clayton, San Jacinto Christian Academy ($200).

If you haven’t yet, there is still time to visit the show. It will be open on Saturday, Oct. 2, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., informed Potter County Elections Administrator Melynn Huntley.

All the artwork is for sale and proceeds will benefit the San Jacinto neighborhood. Huntley said there are still many pieces to be sold.