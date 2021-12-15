Salvation Army to distribute gifts from Angel Tree project

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Salvation Army is set to distribute the gifts that were received from the Angel Tree project at the Grace Church on Wednesday, Dec. 15.

The Salvation Army accepted applications for the program, which provides opportunities for donors to purchase and personalize a gift for children in need, throughout October and November. According to the organization, this years donations will help over 2,000 children.

“The Angel Tree is one of The Salvation Army’s best supported programs and makes it possible for more than 1,500 children in and around Amarillo to open gifts on Christmas morning,” said Major Ernest Hull, Commanding Officer for The Salvation Army.