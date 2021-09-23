Salvation Army to accept Angel Tree applications in October

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo branch of the Salvation Army announced that it will accept applications for its Christmas Angel Tree program during certain days in the month of October.

According to a news release, the organization will accept applications from 9 to 11:30 a.m. and 1 to 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 5-7 and Oct. 12-14 at its location at 2101 S. Van Buren St. Those interested in applying in the program should bring with them the following documents in print form:

Photo ID and social security card for the head of the household as well as all adults in the household;

Guardianship paperwork for any children who are not the individuals’ by birth (foster/grandparents etc.);

Birth certificates and social security cards for all children 12 and under;

Proof of all household income or non-income;

Current rent receipt, or mortgage receipt or a lease agreement, used for proof of residency;

Proof of expenses including gas/electric, cable, cell phone etc.;

Clothing sizes and toy wishes and needs for all children 12 and under.

For more information, visit the Salvation Army’s website.