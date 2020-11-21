Salvation Army teams up with United Supermarkets to launch this holiday’s Red Kettle Campaign

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Salvation Army said they are working with United Supermarkets to get this holiday season’s “Red Kettle Campaign” underway.

According to the Salvation Army, the Red Kettle Campaign serves as one of their largest fundraisers supporting a large variety of programs and services, including food, shelter, and respite for those in need.

This year the SA have a new way for people to register online which would allow volunteers to pick the time and place that they would like to ring. The site also has new donation options.

There are also new ways of donating electronically, which will allow people to donate through their smartphones. A QR code and NFC tag have been installed at the kettle signs at each location.