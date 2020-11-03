Salvation Army: Take the Red Kettle Challenge

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – With Christmas approaching, shoppers will soon being to hear The Salvation Army bells at stores around Amarillo. The Red Kettle Campaign remains The Salvation Army’s major fundraising event of the year, the organization says proceeds will go to support year-round programs and emergency assistance benefiting those in need in the community.

“This year,” The Organization says, “The Salvation Army has a new way you can get involved and get into the Christmas spirit – take the Red Kettle Challenge!”

The Red Kettle Challenge is a virtual twist, says the Organization, on the traditional Red Kettles that represent the fundraiser. “You will still see friendly bell ringers and Red Kettles at area storefronts and retailers,” said Major Ernest Hull, Commanding Officer of The Salvation Army. “However, we are issuing the Red Kettle Challenge in our community to step up the efforts to help families who are homeless or struggling to make ends meet. This year has been difficult for many in our community. You can be part of making a difference to ensure The Salvation Army has the necessary funds to help all year long. We need individuals, companies, schools and churches to accept the challenge of having their own online Red Kettles.”

To register for the Red Kettle Challenge, you can visit the Organization’s website. Then, select, “Take The Challenge,” then register an individual or team kettle.

“With ongoing concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and social distancing, the Red Kettle Challenge provides a way for people to show their support for The Salvation Army and the many we help, without having to leave the house,” said Hull. “Challenge your friends, family and coworkers to support your online kettle and help Rescue Christmas right here in Amarillo.”

Salvation Army Red Kettles will be stationed outside of local stores and businesses Monday-Saturday, from mid-November until Christmas Eve. “All bell ringers will be equipped with personal protective equipment this Christmas season, ensuring the safety of donors and shoppers, along with our volunteers,” said Hull. “With more individuals and families coming to us for help than ever before, please don’t forget to give to The Salvation Army red kettles this season.”

In 2019, The Salvation Army in Amarillo reported to raise $165,000 in kettles. This year’s goal is $200,000.

Volunteers, says the Organization, are crucial to the success of the campaign throughout November and December. It’s a straightforward process to sign up, by selecting the location, day, and time to ring through this website.

More information can be found online here, or by calling at 806-373-6631.

