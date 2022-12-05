AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Amarillo branch of The Salvation Army released information regarding how members of the area can set up virtual red kettle fundraisers to raise money for the organization from home.

According to a news release from The Salvation Army, members of the community are able to set up and promote their own online virtual kettles. Those interested can visit the Amarillo branch of The Salvation Army’s website to register as an individual or a team, set a goal and promote the virtual kettle.

“You set your fundraising goal, share the link with your kettle with friends, family, and work colleagues, and challenge them to donate,” Major Tex Ellis of The Salvation Army said in the release. “This year has been difficult for many in our community, and you can be part of making a difference to ensure The Salvation Army has the necessary funds to help all year long.”

Ellis said in the release that every dollar raised through the Red Kettle campaign goes to The Salvation Army, providing financial assistance to families, food to those who are hungry and shelter for those who are homeless.

“Less people are carrying cash and visiting the mall and stores these days. A Virtual Kettle provides a great way for people to show their support for The Salvation Army without having to leave the house,” Ellis said in the release.

For more information, visit The Salvation Army’s website or call 806-373-6631.