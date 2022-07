via The Salvation Army of Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Salvation Army announced that the organization will partner with Walk On’s Sports Bistreaux in Amarillo for a donation fundraiser, set from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on July 28.

Walk On’s, located at 3506 Soncy, will donate 20% of all sales to The Salvation Army of Amarillo when customers present the flyer below.

Walk On’s Flyer via The Salvation Army

Visit The Salvation Army website for more information or to donate to the organization.