Salvation Army of Amarillo to begin Paper Kettle Challenge in October

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Salvation Army of Amarillo is collaborating with restaurants around town to begin its Red Kettle Challenge.

Salvation Army said many restaurants through the months of October – December will be selling paper red kettles for donations to the Salvation Army as it prepares for the upcoming holiday season.

“I am excited to offer our neighbors an alternative way to support the work of The Salvation Army,” Officer Major Ernie Hull said. “Our paper kettles will be available at a number of restaurants around the city and offer a touchless way to donate. Your support helps The Salvation Army to provide for the needs of the less fortunate of our community. You can help to turn frowns upside down.”

The SA said the Paper Kettle Challenge is an introduction to the Red Kettle Campaign.