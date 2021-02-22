Salvation Army of Amarillo opening food pantry to help those in need

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — On Thursday, the Salvation Army of Amarillo will be opening their food pantry.

The pantry will hold non-perishable items such as canned goods, pastas, and beans but also have a selection of frozen meats for clients to choose from.

Clients who wish to use this resource will apply for eligibility and once they are approved, they will be able to receive an “emergency box” once a month.

Quintin Marquez, public relations manager at the Salvation Army of Amarillo said this box is to help families fill out a meal.

“It’s going to be items that can help out an existing meal that you already have. Instead of doing a whole grocery list of stuff, you can go to the grocery store and buy one or two things. This box will help go along with that,” said Marquez

Marquez said if you fall under the Salvation Army of Amarillo community can apply to participate in the food pantry.

Marquez added that the food pantry was made possible because of a grant they received from Amarillo National Bank.

Karen Isern, director of events and sponsorships with Amarillo National Bank said they are so proud to be apart of this as the Salvation Army does so much for the community.

Marquez said people can come into the pantry once a month and will be open once a week.