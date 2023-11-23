AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Salvation Army of Amarillo hosted its holiday celebration Thursday.

The organization held its holiday luncheon for the community Thursday afternoon. The event received volunteers who helped serve the food and was open to anyone in need of a meal and companionship.

“Well it’s Thanksgiving Day, so that’s important, to say the least, but for those who may be homeless or don’t have family or don’t have anywhere to go on this day, this is a time when we can open up our doors and have them come in and have a good meal with us and some fellowship with volunteers from all over the community,” said Major Tex Ellis, Salvation Army Co-Officer.

The Salvation Army said this is something they have been doing for years and hope to continue the event for years to come.