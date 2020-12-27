Salvation Army of Amarillo falls short of goal

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – As the year draws to an end, so does the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle Campaign.

Quintin Marquez, public relations manager at the Salvation Army of Amarillo said they were $30,000 short of their goal this year.

Marquez said that has to do with people not going out to stores and primarily shopping online.

Marquez added that its been a difficult year for the Salvation Army and he understands people may not have the money to give.

Marquez said that the money raised from the Red Kettle Campaign helps fund part of the Salvation Army Operation–such as feeding people at the shelter and programs to assist people.

Marquez said they have not added up the total from the Toot’n Totum “counter kettles.”

The Salvation Army was able to help the same number of kids this year as they did last year with their Angel Tree program and even extend the program in Cactus and help an additional 50 kids.

Marquez added another good way to help them out is by donating items to the the Salvation Army Thift Store or by volunteering.

Marquez said you can still donate to the Salvation Army of Amarillo, which you can do so by following the link provided.