Salvation Army of Amarillo announces Paper Kettle Challenge winner

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Salvation Army of Amarillo announced Walk-on’s Sports Bistreaux has won The Salvation Army’s paper kettle challenge for the 2020 Christmas season.

Walk-on’s participated against six other restaurants to see who which staff could sell red paper kettles to their patrons throughout the end of 2020. Walk-on’s raised $2000.15 according to The Salvation Army.

The paper kettles were sold at each location with a minimum of a dollar each, but patrons could donate whatever amount to each kettle.

Jan. 28, The Salvation Army will present Walk-On’s with a traveling plaque that they will be able to display in their restaurant for a total of 10 months.

The Red Kettle Campaign, which serves as one of the largest fundraisers for The Salvation Army in Amarillo, supports a variety of programs and services, including providing food, shelter, rental assistance and respite for those in need.