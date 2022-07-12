AMARILLO, Texas(KAMR/KCIT)— The Salvation Army announced that their box truck was located after it was stolen early morning on June 30.

Officials from the Salvation Army said that an individual called APD over the July 4 weekend. The truck was found in a vacant parking lot with signs of damage.

The ignition, radio, and interior were damaged. The truck is currently in the shop for repairs. The estimated amount is unknown.

In addition to the damaged truck, the fence where the truck is stored was damaged, as well as the front glass door and windows of the Family Store Annex.





Via: Amarillo Salvation Army

If anyone would like to help the Salvation Army with any donations or repairs, they are asked to contact the Salvation Army at 373-6631.