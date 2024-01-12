AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Salvation Army and Faith City Mission are reminding community members of shelter services due to the extreme cold.

To help unsheltered individuals Faith City Mission extended their daytime services which are open to both men and women.

“They will go through all the way through the weekend, Saturday and Sunday included they’ll be for all day, including into the overnight hours for the overnight dorm,” said Robert Burt Executive Director of Faith City Mission. “That way, there’s a safe place and a warm place to come in.”

Faith City Missions overnight shelter is for men only.

The Salvation Army shelter is open to men, women and children. According to Major Tex Ellis they have been working to make sure their facilities are equipped to handle the cold.

“We try to prepare as much as possible by keeping the building warm and temperatures regulated, making sure all the heaters are working and everything like that,” said Ellis. “Then making sure we have the supplies we need to provide shelter.”

With an increase of people utilizing the shelters, the non-profits are in need of monetary donations, water and warm necessities.

“Anytime we have cold weather coming in, jackets, hats, gloves, stuff like that are much needed,” said Burton. “Whenever we’re stationed inside the building, snacks, bottles of water, things like that kind of help us provide those things for our guests while they’re while they’re staying with us.”

The shelters allow guests to take donated jackets, hats, and gloves with them once they leave the shelter.

“Blankets, sleeping bags, anything to keep people warm while they’re here and when they’re not here, we let them take those items with them,” explained Ellis. “You can never have enough water because it’s just as important to stay hydrated when it’s freezing as it is when it’s hot outside.”

Burton and Ellis ask that if you see someone outside in the cold you direct them to shelters.

“It’s vitally important that if you see somebody that is in that situation, that you let them know that there are facilities and shelters that are available in the city for them at anytime”, said Burton. “Us or some of the other facilities that are provided as well, we’d be more than glad to facilitate them during these cold weather nights.”

You can drop off donations to Faith City Mission at 600 N. Tyler Street or donate online.

For information on how to donate to the Salvation Army visit their website.