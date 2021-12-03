Salvation Army expands bell-ringing challenge, aims to engage supporters

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – In what the organization described as an effort to engage donors and supporters to raise “much-needed funds” for year-round services, the Salvation Army announced its countrywide bell-ringing challenge for Friday, Dec. 3.

“It’s that time again and we’re all thinking about Christmas. Between 3 and 7 PM on December 3, I want to challenge you to go out and raise more money than I do at a Salvation Army kettle in your community,” said Salvation Army USE National Commander Commissioner Kenneth Hodder, “I’m going to be standing at my local Walmart store, and if you have a Walmart in your community that’s a great place to start. If not, you can ring at your best kettle location. Last year we raised more than half a million dollars in the four-hour window during the challenge.”

The organization said that this year it has expanded the National Commander’s challenge to include local supporters, partners, and volunteers, as well as Salvation Army Officers, employees, and Advisory Board members. Salvation Army units were encouraged to put together a team of ringers to take on and beat the amount raised by Commissioner Hodder.

“This is a great opportunity to highlight the good work of The Salvation Army and this year we hope to raise $1 million dollars in that four-hour window across the nation,” said Hodder, “So, get your teams together, make your plans, and just know that from 3-7 PM on December 3, I’m going to raise more money that you do!”

In Amarillo, the Salvation Army locally led by Majors Ernest and Debra Hull, expressed excitement to participate in the challenge. The local group said that those who want to participate should contact one of the Majors, and were encouraged to visit the kettle at Hobby Lobby between 3 and 7 p.m.

Information and participation in Salvation Army programs such as the Red Kettle Campaign or the Angel Tree program can be found here, or information can be gathered by calling 806-373-6631.