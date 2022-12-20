AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Salvation Army in Amarillo reported that the annual Red Kettle campaign is falling behind on its 2022 goal as low temps roll into the Panhandle.

The organization noted that the campaign is the primary fundraiser for The Salvation Army as all proceeds are donated to programs throughout the Amarillo area.

“The 2021 bell-ringing season brought unique challenges due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic,” said Major Tex Ellis Jr. of The Salvation Army. “Now, as our community continues to find their footing, we are still seeing a higher need from those who have been affected by the downturn in the economy, disasters, and loss of jobs.”

“The Red Kettle Campaign is falling significantly behind as we work toward our 2022 kettle goal of $175,000. We have currently raised $76,000 and are counting on the community to dig deep in the remaining days of the season to ensure we can continue to provide help to those who come to us for assistance,” added Ellis.

Ellis further explained that as the cold temps move into the area on Thursday and Friday, fewer people will be out in the freezing cold passing by the red kettles. Ellis added that they are likely to see an increase in individuals coming to The Salvation Army for food and shelter.

“The money raised in our Red Kettle Campaign stays right here in Amarillo. This means we can serve a meal to someone who is hungry, keep the lights on for a family struggling to pay a utility bill and provide a pathway to self-sufficiency for struggling families in our community for months to come,” said Ellis.

According to the organization, volunteers are still needed to assist with the campaign and interested individuals can go to RegisterToRing.com to select a location and time at which they would like to ring the bell.

“If you aren`t able to get outside and ring the bell in person, you can always give to our virtual kettle from the comfort of your own home! Go to salvationarmyamarillo.org and select ‘Donate to Our Kettle.’ Every gift helps,” said Ellis.

For more information on the campaign call 806-373-6631 or visit The Salvation Army at 400 S. Harrison.