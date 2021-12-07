Salvation Army: angels left on Salvation Army’s tree

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Salvation Army said there are five days before the deadline for Angel Tree gifts to be returned and there are still angels left on the tree that have yet to be adopted.

The SA said Friday, Dec. 10, is the last day to adopt an “angel” and the deadline to return gifts is Saturday, Dec. 11.

“Our community of donors, partners, and volunteers is what keeps The Salvation Army Angel Tree program alive year after year,” said Major Ernest Hull of The Salvation Army. “Your kindness ensures every child has a gift to open on Christmas morning, and that parents don’t have to decide between paying bills or buying toys. Unfortunately, each year there are angel tags that aren’t selected, gifts that aren’t returned, or gifts brought to us after the deadline. These are our ‘forgotten angels.”

The SA said it does plan accordingly to provide gifts for “forgotten angels” and does everything possible to be sure that no child is left out.

For more information or volunteer opportunities, you can call the Salvation Army at (806) 677-373-6631 or go to 400 S. Harrison Street.