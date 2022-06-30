AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Amarillo Salvation Army is asking for help in locating a stolen box truck.

Around 7:30 a.m. on Thursday, Salvation Army employees showed up to work, located at 400 S. Harrison Street in downtown Amarillo, and noticed that a 26 ft. box truck that is used for donations was missing. They noted that someone broke through the gate and took the truck. The truck is white with the Salvation Army logo and phone number.

“We spoke with Amarillo PD. They came out first thing this morning when we discovered the truck was missing.” said Major Tex Ellis, the core officer for the Salvation Army, Amarillo. “They are aware that it has been stolen. They are looking for it, and we just encourage the community to keep an eye out for us.”

Employees stated the truck is used every day for day-to-day operations. With the truck missing, the organization can’t pick up, or deliver donations, to the designated areas. If people have donations, they are asked to bring the items to the building

“It is A 26 ft. box truck that we use to pick up donations from the thrift store, the area food bank, and donors.” Ellis said. “The truck is a vehicle that we use every day for our operations here. With the truck missing, it hinders our day-to-day operations as far as picking up donations.”

If anyone has information on the location of the truck, they are asked to call the Amarillo Police Department and the Salvation Army