Salvation Army accepting Christmas Angel Tree applications

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Salvation Army announced that it will be accepting Christmas Angel Tree program applications beginning Tuesday, Oct. 5, according to The Salvation Army.

The organization will accept application from Oct. 5-7 and Oct. 12-14 from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at 2101 S. Van Buren St, according to The Salvation Army.

The Salvation Army added that applicants must have all of the following information to register:

Photo ID and social security card for the head of the household as well as all adults in the household;

Guardianship paperwork for any children who are not the individuals’ by birth (foster/grandparents etc.);

Birth certificates and social security cards for all children 12 and under;

Proof of all household income or non-income;

Current rent receipt, or mortgage receipt or a lease agreement, used for proof of residency;

Proof of all household expenses including gas/electric, cable, cell phone etc.;

Clothing sizes and toy wishes and needs for all children 12 and under. Toy wish should not exceed $50 in value for any single item. The organization will not accept gaming systems, I Phones, or I Pads.

Items must be in print form, with nothing being reviewed over the phone. According to The Salvation Army, children will not be allowed at the time of registration or distribution.

For more information, visit the Salvation Army’s website.