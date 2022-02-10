AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The Saltgrass Steak House location in Amarillo recently announced a new partnership with the American Cancer Society for a fundraiser that will benefit patients who are undergoing cancer treatment as well as their families.

According to a news release from Saltgrass, for the entire month of February, and in honor of World Cancer Day on Feb. 4, the nationwide “1,000 Nights of Hope” campaign will provide lodging expenses for the patients and their families.

“Saltgrass Steak House hopes to support families affected by cancer by joining forces with the American Cancer Society,” said Terry Turney, COO Saltgrass Steak House. “We look forward to beginning this campaign and supporting the fight against cancer.”

Saltgrass explained that customers will have the chance to donate $3,$5, or $10 to the campaign. All the funds supporting the American Cancer Society’s Hope Lodge Network, which offers cancer patients and their caregivers a place to stay at no cost, “allowing them to focus on what truly matters — getting better,” Saltgrass stated.

“Almost everyone knows someone who has or has had cancer. The last thing we want for them is to worry about the emotional and financial strain of where to stay when having to travel long distances for cancer treatment. We’re thrilled to partner with Landry’s and its customers to help ease this burden.” said Dan D’Armond, Senior Executive Director at the American Cancer Society

For the latest Saltgrass Steak House news and updates, please visit www.saltgrass.com or the Facebook page, www.facebook.com/saltgrass.