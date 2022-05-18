AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The legal team of Erfan Salmanzadeh – an Amarillo man who was federally charged in July 2021 after an explosion on Lenwood Drive – has asked for more time to prepare for his trial, according to Amarillo Federal Court documents released earlier this month.

Salmanzadeh and his legal team are asking court officials for a 60-day continuance of the trial as well as pretrial deadlines in the case. The documents said that officials from the United States Attorney’s office, the office prosecuting the trial, are not opposed to this continuance.

This comes after Salmanzadeh’s trial was initially scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. June 6. Along with the federal charges, Salmanzadeh was also charged by the state with possession of components of explosives.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, first responders responded to a reported explosion at a home in the 3600 block of Lenwood Drive on July 2021, leading to 14 homes being evacuated. At the scene, officials found numerous explosive materials as well as an improvised explosive device, allegedly being linked to Salmanzadeh.

According to Amarillo Federal Court documents filed on May 12, discovery has not yet been produced by the prosecution, not giving Salmanzadeh’s legal team the time to review discovery, conduct their own investigation, research the law relating to the indictment as well as potential sentencing possibilities.

“The defense will also need adequate time to discuss this case with Mr. Salmanzadeh and to determine whether or not a trial is necessary and which, if any, pretrial motions need to be filed in this case,” the documents read. “…This request is not made for delay but instead to seek resolution of this matter. Failure to grant a continuance in this case would unduly prejudice Salmanzadeh by depriving him of his right to be effectively represented by counsel.”

As of Wednesday morning, Amarillo Federal Court officials have not responded to this motion for continuance. However, the initial deadline for pretrial motions was scheduled for May 16.

