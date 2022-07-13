AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo division have officially set a date for the trial of Erfan Salmanzadeh. This comes after officials from the prosecution, along with Salmanzadeh’s legal team, asked for the trial, originally scheduled for August, to be moved to the end of 2022.

According to court documents filed Tuesday in Amarillo Federal Court, Salmanzadeh’s trial is now set to begin at 9:30 a.m. on Jan. 10, 2023 in Amarillo Federal Court. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Salmanzadeh has pleaded not guilty to three counts of “Making and Possessing an Unregistered Destructive Device” along with one count of “Use and Attempted Use of a Weapon of Mass Destruction.”

According to previous reports, Salmanzadeh was initially indicted in August 2021 after an explosion occurred in the 3600 block of Lenwood Drive in July 2021. First responders were called to that reported explosion, which led to a number of homes being evacuated in the area. At a house in the block, officials found numerous explosive materials, as well as an improvised explosive device, which officials allege is linked to Salmanzadeh.

Officials with Amarillo Federal Court said in the documents filed Tuesday that the trial was pushed to January 2023 because of the “voluminous” discovery in the case. They also stressed the complex and time-consuming nature of the discovery.

“…This case is so unusual and complex that it is unreasonable to expect adequate preparation for pretrial proceedings or for the trial itself within the time limits established by the Speedy Trial Act,” the documents read.