AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to federal court documents released in April, Erfan Salmanzadeh, the person suspected of causing an explosion at a home in southwest Amarillo in July 2021, will undergo a competency hearing at 1 p.m. Wednesday in Amarillo Federal Court.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Salmanzadeh was federally charged with one count of possession of a destructive device in late July 2021. Salmanzadeh was also charged by the state with possession of components of explosives.

This comes after the Amarillo Fire Department responded to a reported explosion at a home in the 3600 block of Lenwood Dr. on July 26 that led to 14 homes in the area being evacuated. Police found explosive materials as well as an improvised explosive device, a suicide vest, and multiple red paper or cardboard tubes with “Dynamite” on the outside in handwritten letters.

According to previous reports, Salmanzadeh reported that he was going to represent himself in court. Officials reported at the time that he did not have any previous criminal history in either Potter or Randall counties.

According to the documents, the court entered an order, giving Salmanzadeh the chance to undergo a psychiatric or psychological examination. As a result of the psychiatric evaluation, the court decided to host a competency hearing.

“Having reviewed the psychiatric evaluation addressing (the) Defendant’s mental competency, the Court finds that there is reasonable cause to believe that (the) Defendant may presently be suffering from a mental disease or defect rendering him mentally incompetent to the extent that he is unable to understand the nature and consequences of the proceedings against him or to assist properly in his defense,” the court documents read.

Officials with the court said in the documents that this hearing will “ascertain (Salmanzadeh’s) competency to stand trial.”