AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas released information regarding the upcoming trial for Erfan Salmanzadeh, the person suspected of causing an explosion at a home in southwest Amarillo in July 2021.

According to court documents released Monday, Salmanzandeh’s trial is expected to begin at 9 a.m. June 6 in Amarillo Federal Court. The documents listed numerous dates for both the prosecution as well as for Salmanzadeh’s defense to follow.

This comes after Salmanzadeh recently pleaded not guilty after being federally charged with one count of possession of a destructive device in late July 2021. Salmanzadeh was also charged by the state with possession of components of explosives.

According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, first responders responded to a reported explosion at a home in the 3600 block of Lenwood Drive on July 2021, leading to 14 homes being evacuated. At the scene, officials found numerous explosive materials as well as an improvised explosive device, allegedly being linked to Salmanzadeh.

According to previous court documents, Salmanzadeh was ordered to be discharged from the facility he was hospitalized in and is “remanded to the custody of the United States Marshal until the time of trial.” This comes after he was found competent to stand trial after Amarillo Federal Court officials called a competency hearing prior to the proceedings.