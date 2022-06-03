AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to court documents filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of Texas Amarillo Division, Thursday, Erfan Salmanzadeh pleaded not guilty to charges related to making and possessing an unregistered destructive device and one count of use and attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction.

On May 26, a Grand Jury handed down a superseding indictment for Salmanzadeh who allegedly set off an explosive device in southwest Amarillo in July 2021.

Court documents state that Salmanzadeh was indicted on three new counts of charges related to making and possessing an unregistered destructive device and one count of use and attempted use of a weapon of mass destruction.

MyHighPlains.com previously reported that Salmanzadeh was initially indicted, and pled not guilty to, three counts of “Making and Possessing an Unregistered Destructive Device” in August 2021 after an explosion occurred in the 3600 block of Lenwood Drive in July 2021. First responders were called to a reported explosion at a home in the 3600 block of Lenwood Drive on July 2021, leading to 14 homes being evacuated. At the scene, officials found numerous explosive materials as well as an improvised explosive device allegedly linked to Salmanzadeh.

Arraignment was scheduled for June 7, but Salmanzadeh waived his rights to the hearing and pleaded not guilty.

Salmanzadeh’s trial in Amarillo Federal Court is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. on Aug. 9 in Amarillo Federal Court.