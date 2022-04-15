AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — After a recent competency hearing, officials from the Amarillo Federal Court determined that Erfan Salmanzadeh, the person suspected of causing an explosion at a home in southwest Amarillo in July 2021, will stand trial.

This comes after Salmanzadeh underwent a competency hearing in Amarillo Federal Court earlier this week. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Salmanzadeh was federally charged with one count of possession of a destructive device in late July 2021. Salmanzadeh was also charged by the state with possession of components of explosives.

Officials from the Amarillo Fire Department responded to a reported explosion at a home in the 3600 block of Lenwood Drive on July 2021, leading to 14 homes being evacuated. At the residence, police found numerous explosive materials as well as an improvised explosive device, a suicide vest, and multiple red paper or cardboard tubes with “Dynamite” on the outside in handwritten letters.

The hearing came about after the Court found that there was a reasonable cause that Salmanzadeh could be suffering from a mental disease or defect that could impact his ability to understand the proceedings, according to previous reports. Salmanzadeh reported that he was going to represent himself in court, for the case.

“Mr. Salmanzadeh was found competent to stand trial,” officials from the U.S. Attorney’s Office said in a statement to MyHighPlains.com.

Officials from Amarillo Federal Court told MyHighPlains.com that documents detailing the official order have been filed as of Friday. This story will be updated once those documents are filed. No trial date has been given yet.