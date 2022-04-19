AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — According to documents filed into Amarillo Federal Court Tuesday, Erfan Salmanzadeh, the person suspected of causing an explosion at a home in southwest Amarillo in July 2021, is expected to appear in court later this month for an arrangement and detention hearing.

According to court documents, Salmanzadeh is expected to appear for an arrangement and detention hearing at 1:30 p.m. Monday at the Amarillo Federal Courthouse, located at 205 S. E Fifth Ave. Salmanzadeh is expected to appear before Magistrate Judge Lee Ann Reno.

This comes after Salmanzadeh was found to be competent to stand trial earlier this month. According to previous reports by MyHighPlains.com, Salmanzadeh was federally charged with one count of possession of a destructive device in late July 2021. Salmanzadeh was also charged by the state with possession of components of explosives.

According to previous reports, first responders responded to a reported explosion at a home in the 3600 block of Lenwood Drive on July 2021, leading to 14 homes being evacuated. At the scene, officials found numerous explosive materials as well as an improvised explosive device.

Salmanzadeh was found competent to stand trial after Amarillo Federal Court officials conducted a competency hearing with Salmanzadeh, who previously reported that he was going to represent himself in court during the proceedings. According to previous reports, officials with the court initially found that there was a reasonable cause that Salmanzadeh could be suffering from a mental disease or defect that could impact his ability to understand the proceedings,