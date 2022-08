AMARILLO, Texas (KMAR/KCIT) — Officials from the Saint Paul United Methodist Church (SPUMC) announced their third annual Watermelon Festival from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Aug. 28 at SPUMC, located at 4317 I 40 W.

According to Saint Paul officials, the event will include free watermelon games, crafts for the kids, and live music by the band Monarch Food Trucks.

For more information on the Watermelon Festival, visit here.