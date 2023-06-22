AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Saint Francis Ministries officials announced that they are set to host its “Family Matters” celebration from 8 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday at Canyon Aqua Park.

According to a Saint Francis Ministries press release, the event is to honor National Family Reunification Month and will be free to all reunified families, foster families, and the public who have registered online and agreed to safety waivers.

Officials said this celebration aims to bring awareness to the importance of keeping families together. The release states that the event will feature local reunified families, foster and kinship families, volunteers, child-placing agencies, and generous donors.

The release said over 300 swimmers are expected to be a part of the event celebrating safely reunifying families after completing services with Saint Francis Ministries, the region’s child protective contractor.

Saint Francis said this event also aims to motivate and educate other families that family reunification is not only possible but can be very successful.

Free tickets for this event are still available online.