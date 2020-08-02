Safety improvements scheduled for Western St. and Hollywood Rd. intersection

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Amarillo and the Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) are working together to create safety improvements at the intersection of Western Street/Hollywood Road.

According to The City of Amarillo, starting Aug. 6, four-way stop signs and overhead flashing red light indicators will be activated at the intersection.

The intersection was converted from a signalized intersection to a two-way stop following construction of the intersection overpass by TxDOT.

Due to growth in this area and more traffic, a study was done in 2019 to determine if a four-way stop was needed for safety enhancements. The study found the intersection met all requirements for a four-way stop plus the addition of overhead flashing signals.

According to the City of Amarillo, on Aug. 6, the intersection will have stop signs and stop bars for east/west traffic on frontage roads. There will also be stop signs, stop bars, and overhead flashing red beacons for north/south traffic.

