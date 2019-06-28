Safe Racing: F/X Motor Sports hosts alternative to street racing

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — A group in Amarillo has been working for the past five years to offer a safe alternative to street racing.

F/X Motor Sports message is simple: Take it to the track.

This is the fifth year they will be hosting the F/X Street Car Showdown at the Amarillo Dragway in an effort to help combat illegal street racing.

It is set to start June 29.

F/X Sports President Craig Moses said they were inspired years ago after several tragedies involving illegal street car racing here in Amarillo. He said since they do modify cars to make them faster, he thinks it is only right that they offer a proper way to test those speedy modifications.

“It’s one of those things that you know hopefully people believe in that message that you know should go to the drag strip, but let’s face it, your gonna always test the limits with a vehicle that’s kinda just what is done. So why not try to do it in a safe environment,” said Moses.

Moses said the event is open to everyone. It does not matter if your car is highly modified, there is going to be a class for you.

Local businesses have donated money to the big event, so there will be $5,000 in winnings split up among the different classes.

Moses told us if you want to take part in Saturday’s race, show up with your car when the gates open at 2 p.m.