‘SAFE 2 SAVE’ app helps to save money and lives

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – Distracted driving has gone up during the COVID-19 pandemic, that according to one data tracker. One woman decided a change was needed to help keep drivers focused.

“About four years ago, we decided we need to do something for our community to motivate people to stay off their phones behind the wheel,” Marci Corry, CEO of the ‘SAFE 2 SAVE’ app, explained.

Corry created the app to help remind drivers that there are risks to using the phone while driving.

“It’s kind of like someone that you love sitting next to you saying ‘don’t touch it your life matters too much,’ if you want to come home in that driveway in Amarillo the exact same way you left that driveway that morning,” Corry stated.

According to Corry, the app is unique in the sense that it not only is helping to save lives but also, saving money in the rewards it gives you for being a responsible driver.

Recently, ‘SAFE 2 SAVE’ has partnered with Dairy Queen to allow drivers using the app to get a sweet treat from them.

“We’re all about positivity, rewarding, getting a free cone at Dairy Queen. Even though we all know we shouldn’t do it and it’s against the law that accountability actually really does help,” Corry said.

The app allows people to create competitions to help encourage one another to keep their eyes off the phone and on the road.

“One challenge that we have for everyone is to really take driving seriously and tell the people that you love to take driving seriously and to put the phone down,” Corry stated.

For viewers of KAMR Local 4 News, ‘SAFE 2 SAVE,’ has given the code KAMR920 to receive points after downloading the app that will go toward getting something from Dairy Queen, or another restaurant partnered with the app.

If you have a place that you would like to see on the app you can request them on the app.

