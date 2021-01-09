AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The thousands of visitors to the Amarillo Zoo in the past decade are familiar with one of its most beloved and popular residents, Sabrina, a female Bengal tiger who called Amarillo Zoo her home since 2011.
After battling several health issues, including aggressive carcinoma, Sabrina was humanely
euthanized on Friday.
Sabrina was 16 years old and would have celebrated her 17th birthday on January 31. The average lifespan of a Bengal tiger in the wild is 8-10 years.
“Sabrina was a joy to care for and experience each day at the zoo. We were fortunate to have had
her to share with our guests. I am deeply saddened by her passing, “ said Kayla Sell, Visitor
Services Specialist for the Amarillo Zoo.
Sabrina was well-known at the Amarillo Zoo for her playfulness, her love of swimming, and her
social interactions.
“Please keep the Amarillo Zoo team in your thoughts as they navigate this difficult time,” said
Sell. “Our animals are truly an extension of our family. This loss is quite hard for our keepers
and attendants.”
Amarillo Zoo staff is asking for the public to share positive memories and pictures of Sabrina on
the Amarillo Zoo’s Facebook page.
More from MyHighPlains.com:
- President Trump to visit Rio Grande Valley on Tuesday
- Arkansas Patriots deny affiliation with Richard Barnett, Gravette man pictured at U.S. Capitol riot
- Sabrina the Tiger of Amarillo Zoo Dies
- City of Amarillo Public Health Department’s COVID-19 vaccine walk-in clinic more vaccine
- Parents react to PBS Kids canceling show ‘Caillou’