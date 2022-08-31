AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The family of a cross country runner, who was honoring healthcare workers, told MyHighPlains.com that he will not make it after being hit by a truck near east Amarillo over the weekend.

The family of Grady Lambert said he was hit by a truck last weekend while running along FM 2575, and the family has been told by doctors that he will not make it.

Julie Lambert, Grady’s mom, said he started the journey in Oregon earlier this year to visit and personally thank health care workers along the way.

Grady Lambert was also raising money to start a scholarship for students at an alternative school in Oklahoma.

Julie Lambert said his goal in life was to give.

“We’re not surprised, he was a compassionate young man and he would want to keep giving that way,” said Julie Lambert.

Julie Lambert said they are currently working with Northwest Texas Hospital to find recipients for most of Grady Lambert’s organs.

