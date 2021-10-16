Run! The Cops are here! 5K / 10K helping to raise funds for RCSO Employee Assistance Fund

CANYON, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — The 4th annual “Run! The Cops are here!” 5K and 10K happened in Canyon Saturday, supporting the Randall County Sheriff’s Office Employee Assistance Fund.

The Employee Assistance Fund is an emergency fund set up to help RSCO or Randall County Fire Department employees with any unexpected costs, such as medical or weather-related expenses.

Randall County Sheriff’s Office Reserve Deputy and event organizer Tim Hooks said it means so much for the community to come out and support them.

“It means everything to us in law enforcement, especially in the times we are in to know that they are out here supporting us and see us as real people and we are not robots and that we are here to protect and serve,” said Hooks.

One of the runners, Justin Crowley said it’s his third year to run and help raise money for the fund.

Hooks said more than 200 runners signed up for Saturday’s event.

“It means a lot to me just because of the impact this money can have on the community and as well as in donations to the members of law enforcement and first responders in general,” said Crowley.

Hooks added this is a fun event for a good cause.

“We’ve had people from all over the panhandle and from a couple of other states. Colorado, New Mexico, Virginia came. It’s a great thing for the community to get together and with one goal in mind,” said Hooks.

The RCSO will also made a donation from the event to the Amarillo Area CASA.