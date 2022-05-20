AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – According to the published schedule, the Run for the Wall (RFTW) 2022 motorcycle tour’s midway route will come through Amarillo and stay overnight Friday, with a dinner hosted by Christian Heritage Church at 900 South Nelson at around 5 p.m.

RFTW officials said that participating riders will receive a police escort when they reach Amarillo, and be greeted at the Hope Road overpass and Christian Heritage Church outreach center with a flag line. The Amarillo Fire Department is also expected to participate in the welcome.

As RFTW completes its midway route for its 32nd year, the organization described its mission to spread awareness for the nearly 82,000 Americans unaccounted for throughout the world, and those veterans who struggle with mental health. The annual trip to the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall in Washington, D.C. began in Ontario, California, on Wednesday and is expected to end next Sunday, May 29.

More information on the program and its routes can be found here.