Ruffles and Rust Expo Showcasing Christmas Items This Weekend

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) –The Ruffles and Rust Expo features over 100 vendors from several different states and brings them to one location. These are juried vendors that offer a carefully curated treasure trove of furniture, home decor, jewelry, boutique apparel and handcrafted goods, each chosen specifically for quality and mix.  This is the place to be for shoppers who are as serious about uniqueness as they are about fun. In our mind the word MALL is a four – letter word!

October 24+25  AMARILLO ,TX  

SATURDAY 9am-4pm

SUNDAY 11am-4pm

AMRILLO CIVIC CENTER

$5 ADMISSION   12 AND UNDER ARE FREE

