Ruffles and Rust Expo comes to Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — An upscale boutique show is giving shoppers in the Amarillo area something to get excited about this weekend.

The Ruffles and Rust Expo, an upscale boutique show with over 100 vendors will be in Amarillo at the Civic Center on Saturday, August 29, and Sunday, August 30. On Saturday, the expo will run from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

According to The Ruffles and Rust Expo’s website, they are an upscale boutique show with a vintage flair. Their site says the vendors at their expo offer a carefully curated treasure trove of furniture, home decor, jewelry, boutique apparel and handcrafted goods, each chosen specifically for quality and mix.

Ruffles and Rust Expo said it curates events to include the top local vendors in the area such as: boutiques, home décor, vintage, repurposed, handmade, industrial and specialty treats.

The Expo cost $5 for admission, but those 12 and under are free.

