Rudy’s kicks off Pink ‘Cup for a Cause’ campaign with new cup design

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Rudy’s Country Store and Bar-B-Q announced it is kicking off their 10th annual Pink “Cup for a Cause” campaign on Oct. 1 with a new cup design.

Rudy’s said the new 32-ounce cup will be available through October only. Purchases can be made in-store or online, with curbside pickup and delivery options included. There’s also an option for those who don’t live near a Rudy’s to make a $10 donation online and have 10 pink cups shipped to them.

The store announced during October participating Rudy’s locations in Amarillo, El Paso, and Lubbock will raise funds for Panhandle Breast Health (PBH), a nonprofit that provides “education, support, and greater access to breast health services; promoting awareness, early deduction of breast cancer and healthy lifestyles for people in the Texas Panhandle, especially those who are uninsured and underserved.”

Rudy’s said since the Cup for A Cause campaign was created in October 2012, the store was able to raise more than $2 million for breast cancer, military charities, and hurricane relief. They announced the hope for October 2021 is “to increase the amount raised by asking guests to donate $1 to their breast cancer charity partners.” Addittionaly, Those who make donations in-store will get a coupon for a free large drink to be used on the next visit.

“We are incredibly proud of our team for making this campaign a success for 10 years,” said Pete Bassett, VP of Operations at Rudy’s. “Our employees are excited to help raise funds and awareness this October, and we know our guests will be just as excited to participate.”