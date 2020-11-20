Ruby Monday Boutique participating in nationwide “Pink Friday” small business event

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) – The Ruby Monday Boutique has announced it will be participating in the first annual, nationwide, Pink Friday small business shopping event today, Nov. 20.

Created by The Boutique Hub, the Ruby Monday Boutique describes Pink Friday as a small business spin on the Black Friday tradition, reminding people to #ShopSmallFirst.

Black Friday is the largest shopping day of the year in the United States, but the boutique says that small businesses are often overshadowed by big box stores. The goal for the event today is to celebrate small local business.

“We know small businesses and the boutique retail industry have been hit hard this year,” says Ashley Alderson, founder and CEO of The Boutique Hub. “These stores often get overlooked on Black Friday, but these are the real businesses we need to be supporting this year. By creating Pink Friday and positioning it the week prior to Black Friday, we’re able to celebrate those businesses this holiday season, and give them their own weekend to shine.”

Although COVID-19 brings uncertainty to this year’s holiday shopping season, experts from Deloitte forecast that holiday retail sales will rise between 1-1.5% amounting to between $1.147 trillion and $1.152 trillion during the November-to-January time frame.

Any small business can participate in Pink Friday, says the boutique, and can find out more by visiting here.

The Ruby Monday Boutique continues in its release, “As a Small Business Owner in 2020, there have been many challenges. We are excited to be a part of this community, offering something unique and different while serving the city of Amarillo, TX and surrounding areas. Holiday shopping makes up such a large percentage of our annual sales, and shopping small ensures that you’re not only keeping your hard-earned money in Amarillo, but that you’re also part of someone’s dream.”

Today, the boutique says it is offering 15% savings on the entire shop, along with doorbuster items, gifts with purchase, and a deal on Gift Certificates.