Roy McCoy, Amarillo forecasting pioneer, dies at 87

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR) — A former forecaster of KAMR Local 4 News, adored and trusted by many in Amarillo and across the High Plains, died on Tuesday.

Roy McCoy spent almost 30 years forecasting the weather on TV in Amarillo. He even had a famous catchphrase that viewers would often use: “Roy said it would be like this.”

Though mainly known for his sharp forecasts, Roy’s TV career did not start with forecasting the weather.

“He actually started the business as a sports broadcaster doing live games, and would travel to Florida for spring training,” said Jay McCoy, Roy’s son. Even being so lucky as to interview baseball legend Mickey Mantle.

Roy was then called to the weather department.

“Dad had to fill in and was a natural,” said Jay. He did so well that he was asked to do the job full time.

Roy knew how to forecast from the U.S. Navy, where he was a pilot, providing weather briefings for his squadron.

“He was good at forecasting and people trusted him,” said Jay.

It is safe to say Roy was a pioneer of forecasting weather on the High Plains. Before computer models, green screens, weather graphics, and radar, Roy had to hand draw his maps on an eraser board of the U.S. The temperature, wind, and pressure all came from analog dials.

During his tenure at the station, Roy had the opportunity to meet Willard Scott, who forecasted the weather on NBC’s TODAY Show. Scott was in Amarillo to spotlight the city on the network show.

His son said his dad loved being on-air and was a bit of a showman.

“He ate up the attention,” said Jay. “He lived to be on-air and loved people come up to him in public to say hi or to talk about weather and sports. To the day he died, he was a massive sports fan, especially baseball.”

After Roy hung up his suit, he was called out of retirement to fill in at the KAMR Local 4 Weather Center before the arrival of Chief Meteorologist John Harris in 2008.

Roy’s passion for weather lives on with Jay, who is a storm chaser for KAMR Local 4 News, as well as in the memory of his family, friends, and faithful viewers.

“Anywhere I go in this viewing area, they remember dad,” said Jay.

Roy McCoy was 87 years old.

EDITOR’S NOTE:

Jay said his dad asked that instead of flowers, memorial donations be made toward Friends of the Amarillo Library or Channing United Methodist Church.

More from MyHighPlains.com: