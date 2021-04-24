Route 66 Motor Speedway kicks off 2021 season with opening night tonight

AMARILLO, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Tonight was opening night at the Route 66 Motor Speedway. The celebration got started with a free car show in the parking lot. From there, the green flag flew to officially start the 2021 season.

Jeremy Gossett, Track Promoter for Route 66 Motor Speedway, said it’s one of the biggest races of the year.

“We’ve had a long winter and we had a lot of the COVID regulations lifted,” Gossett said. “So we have a lot going on. We have a full bill of cars, we have sprint cars, sport mods, limited late models, and all the atunment cars, and street stocks also.”

Medical professionals, buckle up! Next Saturday night is medical professional night out at the Speedway.

